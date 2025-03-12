IBM welcomes House bipartisan policy framework on paid leave

Today, IBM released the following statement from David Barnes, Vice President, Global Workforce Policy, welcoming a key element of the U.S. House of Representatives Bipartisan Working Group on Paid Leave policy framework released earlier this week:

“As a large employer with offices across the United States, IBM understands the importance of providing equitable paid family and medical leave. And we were proud to join the Working Group last year to recommend how policymakers can help mitigate the patchwork of state paid leave programs so employers can offer consistent, fair, accessible, and portable benefits. These benefits play a vital role in the lives of workers and their families during times of need.

“While many states now offer their own paid leave programs, there is no way for companies to thread the needle across these existing paid leave states and offer uniform benefits to all workers regardless of work location. The framework’s Coordination and Harmonization pillar would make paid family and medical leave user-friendly by creating of an interstate network to improve coordination and harmonization of benefits across states – referred to as an Interstate Paid Leave Action Network (I-PLAN). IBM is pleased to see the Working Group lead on this key issue and looks forward to continuing to work with Congress to build momentum and make progress on this effort.”