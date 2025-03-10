IBM Welcomes Enactment of the Defend Trade Secrets Act

Washington, D.C. – IBM today released this statement following President Obama’s signing of the Defend Trade Secrets Act:

“With the Defend Trade Secrets Act, Congress and the Administration have given U.S. businesses a powerful tool to protect their most sensitive innovations in a world where the threat of theft has never been more real.

“U.S. trade secrets – from sophisticated computer code to advanced manufacturing processes – have reshaped entire industries. IBM welcomes this law because it modernizes legal protections for this vital intellectual property.

We applaud President Obama and leaders in both Houses of Congress for finalizing this legislation, and giving U.S. companies modern mechanisms to prevent their own innovations from being used to undercut their ability to compete in global markets.”

– Christopher A. Padilla, Vice President, IBM Government & Regulatory Affairs