IBM welcomes bipartisan House bills to modernize the workforce system

Today, IBM released the following statement from David Barnes, Vice President, Global Workforce Policy, welcoming the introductions of The Bipartisan Workforce Pell Act and A Stronger Workforce for America Act in the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Education and the Workforce.

“Our nation’s education and workforce systems are not equipped to meet the market demands of the modern, digital economy and the pace of innovation is increasing, as seen this year with accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence. To help more Americans obtain new skills, enter the workforce, and continue learning on the job, IBM is pleased to see Congress take a multi-pronged approach to closing the skills gap and advancing skills-based hiring.

“IBM commends Chairwoman Foxx, Ranking Member Scott, and Representatives Stefanik and DeSaulnier for their leadership to ensure more Americans can access quality short-term skills and job training programs. We have long advocated for affordable and accessible learning and skilling programs for those who need it most, and the Bipartisan Workforce Pell Act helps make that a reality. Additionally, the Stronger Workforce for America Act can help uplift more Americans into meaningful careers – especially for in-demand sectors like technology. IBM looks forward to working with Congress to advance this important legislation this session.”

To read IBM’s full testimony before the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce on the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, click here.