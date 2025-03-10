IBM Welcomes Administration Proposal to Reform the U.S. Tax System

Washington, D.C. (26 April 2017) – IBM today issued the following statement:

“We welcome the President’s tax reform proposal. It contains many features of a competitive corporate tax system that IBM has advocated for years, including a more competitive U.S. corporate tax rate to level the playing field for American companies, and a move to a permanent territorial system that would allow more overseas profits to be invested in America.

We look forward to working with the Administration and Congress to enact meaningful tax reform that will promote investment, create the jobs needed for future growth, and make America more competitive.”



– Christopher A. Padilla, Vice President, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs