This week, IBM joined over two dozen companies across multiple industry sectors in urging the G-7 to strengthen international coordination on global digital governance. The letter proposes the formation of a G-7 Data and Technology Forum (Forum), modeled on the Financial Stability Board, to prevent fragmentation and strengthen international coordination on the digital governance challenges and opportunities facing the global economy.

G-7 members have a shared interest in ensuring the development of a healthy global digital ecosystem, specifically the development of governance mechanisms that protect the safe and secure movement of data across borders, strengthen AI governance models, and deepen cybersecurity cooperation. The Forum would also provide a unique opportunity for the G-7 to lead global governance of new and emerging technologies, such as autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, 5G, and the “Internet of Things.”

IBM Vice President for Government and Regulatory Affairs Christopher Padilla said:



“It’s time for the G-7 countries to play a role not just in strengthening international coordination around emerging technologies, but also in encouraging their use in ways that are safe, responsible and fair. That’s critical as we move farther into the age of AI and quantum computing, and it’s why this forum is a timely opportunity.”

For more than a century, IBM has earned the trust of our clients by responsibly managing their most valuable data, and we have worked to earn the trust of society by ushering powerful new technologies into the world responsibly and with clear purpose. A Data and Technology Forum provides an important opportunity for G-7 governments to encourage the safe and secure adoption of emerging technologies that will drive innovation, inclusive economic growth and job creation.