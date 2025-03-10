IBM Statement on United Kingdom Referendum on European Union Membership

London – IBM today issued the following statement:

“IBM has proudly been a part of the British economy and society for over a century, with a substantial presence. In times of uncertainty, IBM’s core values, including the unwavering dedication to the success of all our clients, matter more than ever as a guide for our actions.

Although the context in which we work is ever changing, client service remains our essential purpose.

We will continue to support our colleagues and our clients as the UK works to shape a prosperous future. And we will work closely with the government to ensure that the UK remains a successful open, competitive and innovative economy, as well as encourage leaders throughout Europe to preserve cross-border data flows that drive growth and innovation, and underpins the worldwide digital economy.”