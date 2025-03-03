IBM issued the following statement on filing an amicus curiae brief in the United States Supreme Court:

“Changes in technology move faster than changes in the law, and when the law addresses new technology it must consider not only the immediate facts of the case at bar, but also the potential implications that a legal decision may have more broadly.

“This case involves an individual consumer using cloud data storage. But cloud data storage is also a transformative and critical technology for business worldwide. Commercial enterprises increasingly rely upon the cloud to store their most important data, and do so while navigating a fluid and complex regulatory and technological landscape that crosses international borders.

“IBM has consistently urged that governments use proper legal channels when seeking data for law enforcement purposes. Compelling disclosure of cloud data stored abroad without following proper legal process could well have unintended and negative consequences on business enterprises in the United States and around the world.”

– Michelle H. Browdy, Senior Vice President, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, and General Counsel, IBM

The full text of IBM’s brief can be found here.