IBM Statement on the White House E.U.-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Executive Order

Washington, D.C. – IBM (NYSE: IBM) today issued the following statement on the White House European Union (E.U.)-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Executive Order:

“IBM commends the White House for releasing its Executive Order to implement the E.U.-U.S. Data Privacy Framework agreement. This agreement will strengthen essential safeguards for individual privacy in intelligence collection and ensure that data will continue to flow uninterrupted across the Atlantic. We look forward to the next steps to complete the adequacy process by the European Commission and other E.U. institutions. These steps will restore certainty to the thousands of companies already self-certified under Privacy Shield. Providing predictable, free flows of data between the U.S. and the E.U. will secure the mutual benefits of continued business cooperation and will create a foundation for future economic growth.”

– Christina Montgomery IBM Chief Privacy Officer