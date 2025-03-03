IBM statement on the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions jobs bills package

IBM today issued the following statement from David Barnes, Vice President, Global Workforce Policy, regarding tomorrow’s U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions mark up of S. 2122, S. 2363, S. 161, and S. 2402:

“With increasing focus on how emerging technologies like AI will transform industries and jobs, it’s critical that we modernize learning and workforce development to meet people where they are. IBM is delighted to see the Senate HELP Committee work to address these needs with bipartisan support.

“Together, the bills – including the National Apprenticeship Act and JOBS Act – will make it easier for employers to start and register apprenticeship programs at the state and federal levels, better streamline data sharing, and expand Pell Grants for online programs and those less than 15 weeks. IBM has been a vocal advocate for better aligning education and workforce needs for decades and looks forward to working further with Congress as these bills progress.”