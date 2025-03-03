IBM Statement on the Respect for Marriage Act Signing

IBM today issued the following statement from Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Carla Grant Pickens on President Biden signing the Respect for Marriage Act into law:

“Today, America took a critical step forward for equality and human rights as President Biden signed into law the Respect for Marriage Act. IBM actively supported and worked across the aisle to secure passage of this critical legislation, which affirms that all Americans deserve equal rights and treatment under the law, especially as it relates to who they choose to marry. As we close out 2022, we sincerely thank President Biden and the Congress for passing bipartisan legislation to reinforce the values of diversity and inclusion, and for supporting the rights of LGBTQ+ and interracial families.”