IBM Statement on the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act

“IBM commends today’s final House passage of the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act. There is no doubt that quantum computing holds immense potential to solve our most pressing problems — but this rapidly evolving technology also has the potential to break present-day encryption methods. This legislation will help our government prepare for future cyber threats and position the U.S. as a global leader in post quantum cryptography. We thank Sens. Hassan and Portman and Reps. Khanna and Mace for pushing this critical legislation to the finish line, and look forward to seeing President Biden sign it into law.”

– Chris Padilla, Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs