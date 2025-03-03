IBM Statement on the Federal Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Act of 2023

1 min read
IBM today issued the following statement from Chris Padilla, Vice President, Government and Regulatory Affairs, IBM, regarding the introduction of the Federal Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Act of 2023:
“IBM thanks Senators Warner and Moran for their bipartisan leadership on the Federal Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Act of 2023 – a critical step in ensuring that AI used by U.S. government agencies is trusted and responsible. By leveraging the proven NIST Risk Management Framework, this bill provides consistent standards and a valuable roadmap for agencies to follow as they put AI to work for the public good.”