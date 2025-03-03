IBM Statement on the EU-US Data Privacy Framework Adequacy Decision

“IBM applauds today’s adequacy decision for the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, which provides greater legal certainty to thousands of companies that depend on transferring data across the Atlantic to operate, innovate, and grow. Following several legal reforms implemented in the United States, the adequacy decision bolsters privacy protections for European and American citizens, provides an additional, trusted data transfer tool to IBM business customers, and reinforces the shared values underpinning the transatlantic relationship.”

– Christina Montgomery, Vice President and Chief Privacy & Trust Officer, IBM