Washington, D.C. — IBM today released the following statement on the appointment of its Chairman, President and CEO, Ginni Rometty to the newly-formed American Workforce Policy Advisory Board:

“IBM has long been a leader in preparing society for the changes that new technologies bring to the ways we live and work. As far back as the 1940s, in the earliest days of computing, we partnered with Columbia University to build, from the ground-up an entirely new academic discipline: computer science.

“Our long commitment to shaping the future of skills and education is grounded in our belief that companies have an obligation to bring new technologies into the world responsibly. As part of her leadership at IBM, Ginni has driven the rapid expansion of skills education and training programs that are preparing students and workers across this country for success in the era of artificial intelligence, cloud and quantum computing. These programs, from career-oriented high-schools to 21st century high-tech apprenticeships, are today making a real and lasting difference for people and families in places like North Carolina, Missouri, Louisiana and West Virginia.

“Ginni is a tireless advocate for building a workforce that is truly tomorrow-ready. She played a central role in the push for legislation that today ensures high-school students nationwide learn career-relevant skills. IBM is proud to have her nominated to the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, and we commend the Trump Administration for bringing together leading minds from government, business and academia to build smart workforce policies. American workers and their families deserve nothing less.”

– Christopher A. Padilla, Vice President, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs