IBM Statement on Schrems Decision and Standard Contractual Clauses

“IBM welcomes the confirmation by the European Court of Justice that Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) are a valid mechanism for international data transfers. We have always put responsible, efficient and transparent data transfers at the core of IBM products and services and have used SCCs as our main mechanism to transfer data in a trusted manner from Europe to the United States.

“While we are carefully assessing the details of the Court’s ruling and invalidation of the EU-US Privacy Shield, we are fully confident that IBM’s long-standing use of SCCs will enable us to continue serving clients globally and on both sides of the Atlantic with trust and security, and without interruption.”

-Christina Montgomery, Vice President and

Chief Privacy Officer, IBM