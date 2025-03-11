IBM Statement on New Biden Administration AI Actions

“IBM shares the Biden Administration’s goal of developing and deploying responsible artificial intelligence tools and applauds today’s executive actions to fund and accelerate AI research through the National Science Foundation. This additional NSF investment will not only promote responsible AI innovation, it will bolster R&D in the United States and promote a diverse tech workforce. While some in the tech industry have prioritized speed over responsibility with generative AI technology, IBM has embedded ethics into our AI innovations from the beginning. That’s why we are encouraging the Biden Administration and Congress to address concerns about AI through a risk-based approach to help ensure technology is used as a force for good.”

– Christina Montgomery, IBM’s Chief Privacy and Trust Officer