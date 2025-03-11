IBM statement on EU AI Act vote in European Parliament

“Today’s vote in the European Parliament on the EU AI Act marks a significant advancement toward Europe’s landmark AI rulebook becoming law. IBM urges policymakers to preserve the Commission’s risk-based approach to artificial intelligence in line with our consistent calls globally for precision regulation on AI, which we believe is the best way to protect people and values while promoting innovation. We encourage EU negotiators to make four key improvements as trilogues more forward: apply a risk-based approach to assessing foundation models; rebalance responsibilities between deployers and developers; align the definition of ‘AI systems’ with the OECD; and clearly define high-risk AI so that only truly high-risk use cases are captured.”

– Jean-Marc Leclerc, Head of EU Policy, Government and Regulatory Affairs