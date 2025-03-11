IBM statement on appointment of NSTC leader

Today, IBM released the following statement from Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM, regarding the appointment of the CEO of the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC):

“Congratulations to Deirdre Hanford on her appointment to lead the NSTC. Deirdre is an outstanding and highly qualified choice to advance this critical semiconductor R&D hub for the United States and its allies.

“Under her leadership, the NSTC will strengthen the chip innovation pipeline, drive new technical breakthroughs, and bolster America’s semiconductor workforce. The center will play a critical role in driving economic growth and supporting national security, and IBM is at the ready to work with Deirdre to accelerate U.S. chip leadership.”