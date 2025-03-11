IBM statement on A Stronger Workforce for America Act

IBM today issued the following statement from Lydia Logan, Vice President, Global Education and Workforce Development, Corporate Social Responsibility, IBM, regarding the House of Representatives vote on A Stronger Workforce for America Act:

“IBM believes the talent gap is one of the biggest challenges facing businesses today and we are taking bold action to help close it through our social impact education programs. In our experience leading skills development programs, we know that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. That’s why we’re thrilled that today A Stronger Workforce for America Act is advancing out of the House. This bill would modernize our public workforce system and dedicate funds to quality, in-demand skills programs that help more Americans enter the workforce and advance careers which will continue to be shaped by the rapid adoption of AI.

“In my testimony last year to the House Education and Workforce Committee, I emphasized the need for multiple pathways to careers – especially in in-demand sectors such as technology. IBM appreciates Chairwoman Foxx and Ranking Member Scott’s continued leadership to better align higher education and workforce policies and focus on skills and hopes to see that same bipartisan leadership as this bill advances to the Senate.”