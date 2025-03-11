IBM Statement on Missouri Senate SJR 39

Washington, D.C. – IBM urges the Missouri House of Representatives not to approve the passage of SJR 39 following its approval by the Senate because this proposed constitutional change will permit discrimination against people based on their marriage status, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression. IBM is opposed to discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability or age.

Our perspective is grounded in IBM’s 105-year history and our deep legacy of diversity and inclusion – a legacy to which we remain strongly committed today. Our company will continue to follow its global non-discrimination policies in the workplace, and believes that an inclusive and welcoming environment is the best way to attract talented individuals to our company.