IBM Statement on Mississippi H.B. 1523

Our perspective is grounded in IBM’s 105-year history and our deep legacy of diversity and inclusion – a legacy to which we remain strongly committed today. Our company will continue to follow its global non-discrimination policies in the workplace, and believes that an inclusive and welcoming environment is the best way to attract talented individuals to our company.

IBM urges Governor Bryant not to approve H.B. 1523. IBM will also continue to support passage by Congress of the Equality Act, which would provide federal non-discrimination protection to all Americans.