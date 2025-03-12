IBM Signs the White House Equal Pay Pledge

Washington, D.C. – IBM today released the following statement in conjunction with the announcement that it has joined other leading American businesses as a signatory of the White House Equal Pay Pledge:

“In 1935, IBM founder Thomas J. Watson Sr. said ‘Men and women will do the same kind of work for equal pay. They will have the same treatment, the same responsibilities and the same opportunities for advancement.’

IBM established a broad equal opportunity policy more than a decade before the Civil Rights Act, and we have maintained and continually improved a formal pay analysis and adjustment process for women and minority employees for 40 years.

And now, in IBM’s second century as a company, we remain firmly dedicated to providing fair pay based on job responsibilities and performance, which is critical to meeting today’s evolving business and technology challenges. IBM is proud to sign the White House’s Equal Pay pledge as another step in our long history of fostering fairness, diversity and inclusion in the workplace.”

– Lindsay-Rae McIntyre, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, IBM