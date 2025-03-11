IBM today opened its new Security Operations Center (SOC) in Lille, France. The SOC offers security incident and response services to organisations that are at the heart of the French society and economy. Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the security center team will monitor the latest security events, assess their potential impact on businesses and ensure that clients’ infrastructure is configured to handle the latest threats.

Mr. Mounir Mahjoubi, Secretary of State for Digital Affairs and Mr. Guillaume Poupard, Director General of ANSSI, the National Cybersecurity Agency of France, both spoke at the launch which was attended by Mr. Xavier Bertrand, President of the region Hauts de France, Ms. Martine Aubry, Mayor of Lille and over fifty French organisations.

IBM has always believed that public-private partnerships are the way forward for better cybersecurity and the SOC is a compelling evidence of such a partnership. At today’s launch, Agnieszka Bruyère, Director of the Security entity for the IBM group in France, declared that IBM is applying to ANSSI for certification as a Provider of Security Incident Detection (Prestataire de Détection des Incidents de Sécurité – PDIS). Applying for this status shows our commitment to the standards that ANSII demands of certified cyber security providers.

IBM is proud to be one of the first companies to apply for certification with ANSSI. This is a reflection of the company’s strong European and French roots. As I reminded today’s audience, IBM has been operating and investing in France for over 100 years. Our clients expect us to deliver them the best security services available, and an ANSSI certification will be an official seal of approval for IBM’s offerings.

In an additional boost for the region, IBM is investing in hiring and training people to ensure they are equipped with the skills required by the rapidly-evolving world of security. The SOC aims to create up to 100 new positions: Skilled positions that offer career development opportunities for people already with IBM, and offer new opportunities for graduates or trained individuals. With a global shortage of skilled cybersecurity operators, training in security skills will greatly enhance future career opportunities of those involved.

New cyber attacks are happening every day. The challenge for organisations is to reach a level of cyber resilience necessary for their survival and their success. The new SOC will help French companies meet the challenge of cyber resilience worldwide, yet remain close to the heart of their operations.

-Nicolas Sekkaki, IBM France General Manager