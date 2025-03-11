IBM Position on Mississippi H.B. 1523

Washington, D.C. – IBM is disappointed that Governor Bryant has signed H.B. 1523 into law. This legislation will permit discrimination against people based on marriage status, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression. Laws of this kind do not reflect IBM’s values, and are bad for our employees and our business.

IBM will continue to follow its global non-discrimination policies in the workplace, and believes that an inclusive and welcoming environment is the best way to attract talented individuals to our company.