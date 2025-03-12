IBM Policy Lab Morning Consult poll on tech, privacy and the pandemic

From powering our work from home to connecting young people to remote schooling, the new normal of COVID-19 has made us more reliant on tech than ever before. At the same time, more consumers are paying attention to issues of privacy and data security, especially as we grapple with large-scale public health responses to the crisis.

In partnership with Morning Consult, the IBM Policy Lab took a deep dive into these issues, surveying adults in the United States and the European Union on ways COVID-19 has changed their outlook on technology and what role tech companies can and should play in responding to the pandemic.