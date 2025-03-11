IBM Policy Lab Live: Responsibility in Tech’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Categorized:

On Thursday, July 23, the IBM Policy Lab launched IBM Policy Lab Live with a panel discussion on “Responsibility in Tech’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.” Panelists included:

Christina Montgomery, IBM Chief Privacy Officer

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Lucrezia Busa, Member of Cabinet for European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, Policy Lead for AI, Data Protection and Digital

Moderator: Nicol Turner Lee, Brookings Institution Director of the Center for Technology Innovation

About the Event: In the face of the unprecedented challenges of the global pandemic, governments, companies and researchers have looked to technology for solutions, including ways to assist in social distancing and contact tracing. With new tech solutions come new privacy and data protection considerations. The conversation explored the questions facing policymakers and governments as they explore tech-aided solutions to the pandemic and the best ways to ensure technology solutions are trusted.

About IBM Policy Lab

The IBM Policy Lab is a forum providing policymakers with a vision and actionable recommendations to harness the benefits of innovation while ensuring trust in a world being reshaped by data. As businesses and governments break new ground and deploy technologies that are positively transforming our world, we work collaboratively on public policies to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

