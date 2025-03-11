IBM Letter of Support for the 21st Century Cures Act

The Honorable Lamar Alexander

Chairman

Senate HELP Committee

The Honorable Patty Murray

Ranking Member

Senate HELP Committee

The Honorable Fred Upton

Chairman

House Energy & Commerce Committee

The Honorable Frank Pallone

Ranking Member

House Energy & Commerce Committee

Dear Chairmen Alexander and Upton, and Ranking Members Murray and Pallone,

IBM innovations are addressing the world’s most pressing health challenges through the use of data and cognitive insights. With more promising health-focused technology coming online each day, I am writing to voice IBM’s strong support for the 21st Century Cures Act.

This bipartisan legislation will support health innovation and advance precision medicine in the United States by fostering increased collaboration between patients, industry, researchers, and government. We particularly support provisions in the bill that will empower the use of real-world medical evidence and the sharing of data in delivering new scientific breakthroughs that will improve the lives of Americans.

To realize the full potential of technology in health care, America needs a more modern regulatory framework. This is what the 21st Century Cures Act delivers.

Thank you for bringing forward this important legislation; IBM is pleased to endorse it and urges its swift passage.

Sincerely,

Christopher A. Padilla

Vice President,

IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs

cc: Senator Orrin Hatch

Senator Michael Bennet