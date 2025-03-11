IBM Letter of Support for the 21st Century Cures Act

1 min read
The Honorable Lamar Alexander
Chairman
Senate HELP Committee
The Honorable Patty Murray
Ranking Member
Senate HELP Committee
The Honorable Fred Upton
Chairman
House Energy & Commerce Committee
The Honorable Frank Pallone
Ranking Member
House Energy & Commerce Committee
Dear Chairmen Alexander and Upton, and Ranking Members Murray and Pallone,
IBM innovations are addressing the world’s most pressing health challenges through the use of data and cognitive insights. With more promising health-focused technology coming online each day, I am writing to voice IBM’s strong support for the 21st Century Cures Act.
This bipartisan legislation will support health innovation and advance precision medicine in the United States by fostering increased collaboration between patients, industry, researchers, and government. We particularly support provisions in the bill that will empower the use of real-world medical evidence and the sharing of data in delivering new scientific breakthroughs that will improve the lives of Americans.
To realize the full potential of technology in health care, America needs a more modern regulatory framework. This is what the 21st Century Cures Act delivers.
Thank you for bringing forward this important legislation; IBM is pleased to endorse it and urges its swift passage.
Sincerely,
Christopher A. Padilla
Vice President,
IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs
cc: Senator Orrin Hatch
Senator Michael Bennet
Media Contact:
Adam R. Pratt
Ph: (202) 551-9625
arpratt@us.ibm.com