IBM Letter of Support for Legislation to Fight Human Trafficking

Washington, D.C. – IBM (NYSE: IBM) today sent the following letter to United States Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT):

Senator Rob Portman

448 Russell Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

Senator Richard Blumenthal

706 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

Dear Senators Portman and Blumenthal,

I am writing to express IBM’s support for S. 1693, the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act of 2017. We commend your leadership on behalf of victims and families affected by such horrible crimes.

At IBM, we are technology optimists and believe in the power of innovation to move humanity forward, and to give people the ability to communicate and interact as never before. But we also support appropriate, balanced measures to prevent new technologies and online services from being abused by criminals.

As the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has noted, there has been a recent surge in suspected child sex trafficking online. Your bill would allow law enforcement officials and victims to take legal action against those who have taken insufficient measures to limit the promulgation and advertising of such exploitative material on the internet.

IBM believes your bill is an important, necessary and carefully targeted step to address a serious and growing societal problem, and we support its passage into law.

Sincerely,

Christopher A. Padilla

Vice President, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs