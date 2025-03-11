IBM helps launch new campaign to get Americans on pathways to new collar jobs

IBM together with Apple, the White House and the Ad Council today launched a new workforce readiness campaign, Find Something New, to help Americans of all ages and backgrounds get the skills needed for modern, in-demand careers. IBM Executive Chairman Ginni Rometty, who also serves as a co-chair on the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, issued the following statement applauding the new campaign:

“When Americans have access to the skills, training and education needed to make the modern workforce more inclusive, it benefits all of society. If we help enough people find career pathways that work for them, we can close America’s opportunity gap and expand prosperity across the country.

“At IBM, I’ve seen how providing in-demand skills can be life changing for students and workers, regardless of their backgrounds. The Find Something New campaign will help more Americans discover new pathways to develop these skills and begin ‘new collar’ careers, which is essential to the U.S. economy as our country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”