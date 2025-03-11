IBM Hails Landmark SCOTUS Decision to Extend Employment Protections to LGBT+ Community

Today’s ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court means that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act will now protect all LGBT+ Americans from employment discrimination.

This is a historic and landmark decision in support of LGBT+ equality. IBM is immensely proud to have partnered closely with other leading advocates in urging this action by the court.

In keeping with our early and longstanding commitment to equal opportunity and opposing all forms of discrimination, IBM last year joined an Amicus Brief in support of employment protections for LGBT+ workers. Today’s decision affirms that equality and fairness are core American values.

While IBM celebrates today’s Court victory, we also know that many LGBT+ Americans are still subject to discrimination in their daily lives. That is why we continue to strongly support The Equality Act and have led corporate advocacy in urging its Congressional passage. This federal legislation will guarantee protections outside of the employer’s four walls, including in housing, healthcare, public education, access to credit, access to public services and spaces, and jury service.

The Equality Act must become federal law, and the U.S. Senate should pass this critical legislation as soon as possible.

-Carla Grant Pickens, Global Chief Diversity + Inclusion Officer, IBM

