IBM statement on reintroduction of the Equality Act in Congress

“Creating a workplace where every employee is free to bring their whole self to work without fear of discrimination should be the goal of every business. IBM recently celebrated 112 years of business, and in that history, we are proud of our commitment to promoting equality and fighting discrimination.

“Continuing in our support for equality for all Americans, IBM applauds today’s reintroduction of the Equality Act in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate. The bill would amend federal civil rights laws to guarantee consistent protections for members of the LGBTQ+ community across key areas such as employment, housing, access to credit, federal funding, and access to public services and spaces.

“IBM has long championed an inclusive work environment, and has long supported passage of federal civil rights protection for the LGBTQ+ community. We renew that commitment today.”

-Kitty Chaney Reed, Vice President, Chief Leadership, Culture and Inclusion Officer