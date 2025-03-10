There are approximately 30 IBMers who are recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. These Dreamers support a variety of business units at IBM in innovative areas like software engineering, analytics, sales, quality assurance, and customer support from coast to coast. One of them recently provided critical remote technical support to ensure continuity of IBM’s Cloud services when Hurricane Harvey flooded Houston.

This week IBM will bring eight of our Dreamers to Washington, DC, to visit with members of Congress and share their stories. These Dreamers represent the values that built this country: hard work, respect, and dedication. IBM urges Congress to pass legislation by the end of the year that will allow them to stay in the US and continue working and living their lives in the only country most of them have ever known.