IBM Demonstrates Commitment to Secure by Design Practices to Enhance Cybersecurity

Today, IBM supported the CISA voluntary Secure by Design pledge to better defend against ever-evolving cyber threats and aid in reducing risk to our nation’s critical infrastructure.
IBM has provided security by design to our clients on the products we sell by integrating security considerations and controls directly into the product development process, from initial design to final deployment. That is why we support this pledge.
We remain committed to building secure software and integrating security considerations throughout our software development life cycle, enhancing consistency, reducing the likelihood of security vulnerabilities and improving overall product robustness. IBM provides its clients, from developers to deployers, with needed tools and controls such as MFA and security logging to create and manage safer enterprise environments. Further with regard to the pledge —
IBM has long said that improving security is primarily a matter of improving execution, not developing new interventions. Our commitments today are in the spirit of reinvigorating execution. Software development organizations typically don’t need to invent new approaches to solving this problem but instead should focus on using and executing such well-established practices. Together, we can build trust and confidence in today’s computing infrastructure.