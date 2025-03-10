IBM Commends House Passage of 21st Century Education Bill

Washington, D.C. – IBM today released this statement applauding the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of H.R. 5587, the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act:

“By passing this legislation, which provides a crucial and needed update of the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act, the House of Representatives has taken an important step in helping to align American students’ education with post-secondary degrees, recognized credentials and importantly the skills they need to secure promising, high-wage careers.

Today, U.S. businesses struggle to find qualified candidates. H.R. 5587 will help address the nation’s growing skills gap by helping to tailor career and technical education programs to actual labor market needs. This fundamental and sorely needed alignment is a win-win for our country. It puts our students on a path to success, and positions our businesses to compete and win in the global economy.

IBM commends Representatives Thompson (R-PA) and Clark (D-MA), as well as Chairman Kline (R-MN) and Ranking Member Scott (D-VA), for guiding this bill to passage.

We now strongly urge leaders in the Senate to take up and pass this critical education bill, which enjoys nearly unanimous bipartisan support. IBM, together with hundreds of partners in the Perkins Coalition, will continue pushing for this legislation to become law.”

– Stanley S. Litow, Vice President, IBM Corporate Citizenship and Corporate Affairs