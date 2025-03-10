IBM Chairman on new Call to Action to get Americans back to work

“Today I joined my fellow members of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in issuing a Call to Action that lays out specific recommendations to help get more Americans back to work.

“Long before this emergency, IBM was working aggressively to help students and workers access pathways to new collar jobs that prioritize in-demand skills over four year college degrees. We have expanded a high-tech apprenticeship program that is creating thousands of opportunities across the country and, as part of our engagement with the board, are guiding development of a blockchain-based system that will help job seekers make their skills more readily visible and verifiable for prospective employers nationwide.

“These efforts directly support the AWPAB call. But only through a national skills first movement that combines the full power and creativity of business, government and the education community can we successfully tackle the massive economic and employment challenge that we all now face.”

– Ginni Rometty, Executive Chairman, IBM Corporation