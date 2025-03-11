IBM Applauds Bold Proposal to Reform U.S. Tax System

Washington, D.C. – IBM (NYSE: IBM) today released the following statement:

“On tax reform, the President and congressional leadership have decided to go big and bold, and IBM welcomes today’s proposal. Tax reform and tax cuts will spur economic growth and jobs, and will allow American companies to more easily bring profits from foreign operations home to benefit Americans.

It has been more than 30 years since the last major reform of America’s tax code. In 1986 there was no internet, mobile phones were a novelty, and some people were buying their first IBM PC. During that time, most major economies have cut taxes on businesses to create jobs while the U.S. did nothing. The result is that our tax system is not competitive, and it penalizes domestic growth and investment.

Congress has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to act. IBM supports the President’s plan and will spare no effort to support its swift enactment into law.”

– Christopher A. Padilla, Vice President, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs