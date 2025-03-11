IBM Applauds Supreme Court DACA Decision

IBM applauds today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision permitting DACA recipients to continue living and working in the United States.

Dreamers reflect the vital role that immigrants have always played in this country. This has never been more evident than during this pandemic, with nearly 27,000 Dreamers healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis response.

IBM’s Dreamers have worked hard and have overcome many obstacles to pursue their education and become talented professionals valued by our company, our clients and our communities.

While today’s verdict gives DACA recipients some temporary relief, we urge Congress in the strongest possible voice to pass a bipartisan legislative solution that will provide the permanent sense of security the Dreamers deserve.

And to our Dreamers, I remind you that IBM stands with you. Our company will continue to do everything in our power to help you, from supporting renewals to providing direct legal and financial assistance.

– Diane Gherson, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, IBM Corporation