IBM Applauds Senate Passage of the Respect for Marriage Act

IBM issued the following statement from Carla Grant Pickens, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, IBM on the Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act:

“Today, the U.S. Senate took an important step forward for equality by passing the Respect for Marriage Act. This legislation would protect marriage equality for all Americans and affirm that human rights are LGBTQ rights.

IBM has championed policies that promote fairness and equality for all our employees. Diversity and inclusion are not just IBM’s values – they are American values. IBM proudly established pro-equality policies decades before they were customary or mandated by law and looks forward to seeing the Respect for Marriage Act become law.”