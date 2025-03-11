IBM Applauds Enactment of the Judicial Redress Act

Washington, D.C. – IBM today welcomed enactment of the Judicial Redress Act with the following statement:

“The global data boom is transforming not only how people and businesses interact with each other, but how they participate in the global economy. Protecting individual privacy must be a front line priority as that transformation unfolds, and enactment of the Judicial Redress Act sets an important precedent – that people should not have to adjust their expectation of privacy based on which passport they carry.

Recent events have shown that privacy concerns must be addressed to avoid disrupting international commerce and the pace of innovation. We commend the bipartisan leadership of Senators Hatch (R-UT) and Murphy (D-CT), and Representatives Sensenbrenner (R-WI) and Conyers (D-MI), in guiding this bill through Congress, and President Obama for acting quickly to solidify American leadership on this important issue.

We are hopeful this measure will foster even more trust and international cooperation to protect the data flows that underpin the world’s most important trading relationships, and that create real economic opportunity for American innovators.”

– Christopher A. Padilla, Vice President, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs