IBM Applauds Digital Security Commission Act

Washington, D.C. – IBM today issued the following statement welcoming legislation to create a national commission on digital security:

“We commend Chairman McCaul and Senator Warner for taking this important step towards convening an open, transparent and inclusive national dialogue on striking the proper balance between privacy and security in the digital age.

This bill seeks to bring together the mix of voices – from privacy advocates to tech and law enforcement experts – essential to producing reasonable and properly informed policy recommendations. Privacy, security and encryption all are areas where the technology has evolved faster than the law, and this commission is vital to closing that gap.

IBM will readily lend its support and technical expertise to this crucial effort, and we urge both chambers of Congress to pass this bill and launch the commission as quickly as possible.”

– Christopher A. Padilla, Vice President, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs