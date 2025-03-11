IBM Welcomes House Passage of the National Quantum Initiative Act

Washington, D.C. – IBM (NYSE: IBM) today issued the following statement on passage of H.R. 6227 – the National Quantum Initiative Act – by the U.S. House of Representatives:

“Today, America’s approach to quantum science is fragmented, but the National Quantum Initiative Act will change that – centralizing investment and launching a unified strategy to secure US leadership in this transformative technology. We applaud Chairman Lamar Smith (R-TX) and Ranking Member Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) for their leadership on this bill, and for recognizing that quantum computing can unlock an entirely new era of scientific discovery and economic opportunity. IBM strongly supports this bill, is delighted to see it pass the House and will be urging Senate leadership to bring it up for a vote as quickly as possible.”

-Timothy J. Sheehy, Vice President, Technology Policy, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs