HEA Reform Bills Mark Progress Toward Career Paths for More Americans

“IBM applauds both the House Committee on Education and Labor and the Senate HELP Committee for their work to advance reforms to the Higher Education Act (HEA).

We know there is more than one pathway to a good career in this country, but the HEA in its current form does not reflect that. It’s time we modernize HEA to help federal student aid work better for all Americans, through short-term Pell Grants, expanded federal work study, and more options for federal student loan borrowers.

Both the College Affordability Act and the Senate’s Student Aid Improvement Act provide a strong foundation for modern HEA reform, and action begins with today’s markup of the College Affordability Act in the House.

If we can make these common-sense reforms a reality, we have a real opportunity to close the skills gap. That means more good jobs for U.S. workers, a stronger economy and a renewed era of innovation.

We thank both committee chairs, Congressman Bobby Scott and Senator Lamar Alexander, for their leadership in advancing this legislation.”

-David Barnes, Vice President, Global Workforce Policy, IBM

