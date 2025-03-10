Government Access To Data: Getting The Facts Straight

By Martin Jetter, IBM Chairman of Europe, Middle-East and Africa

Brussels, 2 June 2021

IBM has over 100 years of commitment in Europe, with many cloud data centres, research labs, innovation spaces and centres of excellence spread across Europe. We not only have one of the longest standing history of any technology company supporting major clients across all sectors in Europe, we also have, as a result, deep and persistent relationships with European customers. Moreover, Vice-President of IBM Cloud in EMEA Agnieszka Bruyère has today published a story on digital sovereignty and our EU-only service offering. There are legitimate concerns about data privacy in cross-border data flows, among EU institutions, European governments and our European clients. As recent as last Friday, the EU Commission started gathering information on how to mitigate the risks resulting from government access to non-personal data of companies established in the EU, held by cloud computing service providers. Therefore, it is very important that we set out the facts concerning IBM in Europe and how we respond to these important issues.

IBM entities based in Europe are individual companies incorporated in the relevant Member State[s]. These entities are distinct from their mother and sister companies, are subject to national jurisdiction, and will reject claims from authorities that have no jurisdiction over them (be that the US government or ANY other foreign government), to access the data entrusted to them by enterprise or public sector clients. Whilst IBM as a global company publicly declared its strict commitments to safeguard clients’ data in the event of government requests well before the GDPR entered into force, I want to reiterate and highlight what these commitments mean for IBM entities in Europe.