IBM Files Amicus Brief in Support of Preserving Open Public Interfaces

IBM today submitted an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in support of preserving the open public interfaces at issue in the case of Google v. Oracle America. IBM issued the following statement:

“Subjecting open public interfaces to copyright law would hurt business and impede innovation. We must continue to foster an environment where companies of all sizes can use openly available interfaces to fuel the research and innovation that has reshaped our world. These are important points of legal principle, which is why we have filed an amicus brief in this case.”

– Michelle H. Browdy, Senior Vice President, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, and General Counsel, IBM Corporation

Read IBM’s amicus brief here.