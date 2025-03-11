GDPR’s Birthday Wishlist: Greater Harmonization and Robust Data Transfer Mechanisms

Another focus of the European Commission’s GDPR review is on data flows to third countries outside the EU. Cross-border data flows are necessary for companies to operate globally and to provide services to their customers, across sectors and geographies. Mutual recognition and cooperation between non-EU countries and the EU should be encouraged so that data can flow freely. Additionally, the EU should oppose restrictive and discriminatory policies, such as forced data localization. The GDPR provides a suite of mechanisms companies can use for international data transfers, such as adequacy decisions, Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs), certifications, codes of conduct, and Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs). This second review of the GDPR is a chance for Europe to ensure these data flow mechanisms, which are crucial for international businesses, not only can continue, but also to make them future proof. This is an important prerequisite for increased innovation as digitization is a priority for businesses across sectors. With this in mind, we hope that the EU and the UK will be able to make progress on an adequacy agreement and secure data transfers before the end of 2020.

IBM supports the GDPR and implements its own Principles for Trust & Transparency across our business and across all markets. We are playing a key role in initiatives such as the development of the EU’s AI Ethics guidelines and the Charter of Trust and have been a driving force in the EU Cloud Code of Conduct, an independently-governed industry code that contains rigorous assurances for the protection of data in cloud services.

While the benefits of GDPR have become very clear over the past two years, Europe’s work around data protection is not finished. Now more than ever, European citizens and companies require increased harmonization within Europe and improved cooperation with non-EU countries to rely on robust data transfer mechanisms and to keep international economies running.

— Dr. Nils Hullen, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs Executive

— Amélie Coulet, Senior Manager, Government and Regulatory Affairs, Europe