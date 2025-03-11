Five Technology Design Principles to Combat Domestic Abuse

Our tech ecosystem is teeming with innovators who constantly bring us products and devices that improve lives. In a COVID-19 world where self-isolation has become the norm, we have gained a new appreciation for technology’s ability to bring us together and enhance our wellbeing. While there is no doubt that technology has tremendous potential for good, providing a mechanism for increased connection and protection, the sad reality is that bad actors can exploit it to cause real-world harm. The same technologies that safeguard us, ease our routines,and enrich our experiences are being manipulated by abusers to exert control over their victims. This weaponization of technology is particularly prevalent in domestic abuse, especially coercive control—a relentless pattern of controlling behaviour aimed at instilling fear and compliance in a victim.

Domestic abuse is a pervasive problem in society that affects both developed and poorer economies. In the United States, 1 in 3 women have experienced physical violence from an intimate partner, and in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, partner violence is thought to be a reality for 65 percent of women. An EU-wide survey indicated that 22 percent of women have experienced violence by a partner. What is deeply worrying is that a recent UN report exploring the impact of COVID-19 on women highlighted a trend of increased abuse as homes are placed under strain from self-isolation and lockdown. This has become so widespread that UN chief António Guterres is calling for measures to address this “horrifying global surge in domestic violence.”

Abusers are adept at leveraging anything at their disposal to further their own ends, and this includes technology. While the methods of technology- facilitated abuse are wide-ranging, what is particularly insidious is that applications designed with the best of intentions are being leveraged for malevolent purposes.

A couple of examples:

The connected doorbell app that allows you to remotely see who is at the door was built with safety in mind. However, the motion capture functionality can be used to monitor and entrap victims, with instant notifications being sent when an attempt is made to leave the home.

The credit card app that provides purchase notifications was built to help combat fraud. However, its use can give enhanced control over victims with details of their spending being constantly monitored.

With cases of technology-facilitated domestic abuse on the rise, this is not a niche issue. There have been numerous articles and reports of survivors’ experiences. A recent UK news investigation found an 1,800 percent increase in alleged cyber stalking offences between 2014 and 2018. An Australian survey of domestic abuse support workers found an almost complete overlap between technology abuse and domestic abuse with 98 percent saying they had clients who had experienced technology-facilitated abuse. In addition, Refuge, which runs the UK’s domestic abuse helpline, reported that nearly three-quarters of the people seeking their help last year had faced abuse via technology.

Technology-facilitated abuse is a challenging issue, and there is no simple solution to eliminate it. However, by making subtle decisions—balancing intended with unintended consequences—it is possible to design technology to be resistant to it. To aid technologists in making these decisions, IBM is proposing five key design principles to make products resistant to coercive control.

Creating products that do not contribute to, or enable, society’s problems is an ethical responsibility of all companies—not only because it is the right thing to do but also because it is the best business approach. A recent study found that 80% of global respondents agreed with the statement that corporations have a responsibility to prioritize their employees, the environment, and their community as much as they prioritize delivering profits to their shareholders. Focusing on values and purpose has been IBM’s approach for more than a century, with these design principles being the latest example of IBM’s desire for technology to shape lives and society for the better.

By sharing this set of design principles, IBM aims to improve the usability, security, and privacy of new technologies to make them inherently safer. We recommend that these become an integral part of any product design review. While these principles may be familiar to technologists, they take on additional meaning when looked at through the lens of coercive control.