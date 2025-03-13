IBM Statement: Biden's Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets

“IBM applauds the Administration’s Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets as we encourage responsible development and reducing risks for consumers. As our nation takes a leading role in setting policy for digital assets, we must keep protecting U.S. markets while preventing threats to our national economy. IBM looks forward to supporting ongoing dialogue and research aimed at advancing the future of our financial system’s technology and security.”

– Jerry Cuomo, IBM Fellow and VP-CTO IBM Technology & Consulting