With the U.S. and the EU Summit launching the Trade & Technology Council (TTC) today, here are IBM’s ideas on how to build for a successful and forward-looking TTC.

“The transatlantic relationship should not be characterised by erecting barriers and digital walls, but by working closely together to entrench the position of the most prosperous market in the world as the global standard-setter for the digital age.”

— Martin Jetter, Chairman IBM EMEA