A Make-or-Break Moment for the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council

The sixth ministerial meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council (TTC) could prove a pivotal moment for transatlantic cooperation. The April summit in Leuven, Belgium, offers both sides an opportunity to establish a strategic, harmonized vision for trade and technology that sets the course for global discussions and ensure the €8 trillion (USD 8.7 trillion) transatlantic economy remains a driver of digital growth worldwide.

The TTC has shown value since its launch three years ago, most notably in helping coordinate a unified response to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. The Council has also created dialogue infrastructures at a technical level – channels that are especially useful in navigating periods of political and regulatory uncertainty.

But too much of the TTC’s attention and potential has been bogged down by policy divergences and competitiveness issues, from trying to solve trade irritants like steel and aluminum tariffs to addressing protectionist concerns stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act or the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

This is not to say that competition does not or should not exist, including among allies. But from an industry perspective, these rifts have resulted in missed opportunities.

As geopolitical crises continue to test both the transatlantic relationship and rules-based international order, the EU and the United States must act as partners before competitors. In this era of disruption, closer cooperation is essential to our mutual prosperity and security.

That’s why next week’s TTC is so important – it offers a window of opportunity to close the gaps on several digital trade and governance matters before both sides lean into election mode. Specifically, this means making firm commitments in four key areas.