A Make-or-Break Moment for the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council

The sixth ministerial meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council (TTC) could prove a pivotal moment for transatlantic cooperation. The April summit in Leuven, Belgium, offers both sides an opportunity to establish a strategic, harmonized vision for trade and technology that sets the course for global discussions and ensure the €8 trillion (USD 8.7 trillion) transatlantic economy remains a driver of digital growth worldwide.
The TTC has shown value since its launch three years ago, most notably in helping coordinate a unified response to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. The Council has also created dialogue infrastructures at a technical level – channels that are especially useful in navigating periods of political and regulatory uncertainty.
But too much of the TTC’s attention and potential has been bogged down by policy divergences and competitiveness issues, from trying to solve trade irritants like steel and aluminum tariffs to addressing protectionist concerns stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act or the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.
This is not to say that competition does not or should not exist, including among allies. But from an industry perspective, these rifts have resulted in missed opportunities.
As geopolitical crises continue to test both the transatlantic relationship and rules-based international order, the EU and the United States must act as partners before competitors. In this era of disruption, closer cooperation is essential to our mutual prosperity and security.
That’s why next week’s TTC is so important – it offers a window of opportunity to close the gaps on several digital trade and governance matters before both sides lean into election mode. Specifically, this means making firm commitments in four key areas.
Digital technologies and data flows are not only important for “big tech” – an umbrella term that is often erroneously used to classify companies with completely different business models – they are the lifeblood of businesses across all sectors of the economy, including healthcare, financial services, transport, logistics, machinery, energy, and agriculture. Today, digital trade is trade – and a critically strategic area for both the United States and the EU, who are the two largest net exporters of digitally enabled services to the world.
As a first step, the United States should return to the leaders’ table. The U.S. Trade Representative’s decision to withdraw from WTO discussions on data flows, for example, was a disastrous 180 on digital trade. The move not only undermines American leadership, but it also threatens to intensify the ongoing fragmentation of the global digital economy. The extremely difficult road to renew the WTO Moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmission this year demonstrates the reals risks when the United States abandons its digital trade leadership.
While the EU is moving towards a more flexible digital trade approach, as shown by the recent EU-Japan deal on cross-border data flows, both Brussels and Washington should realign and reaffirm their approaches to maintain their common leadership in the global digital economy.
We are seeing too many examples of policies pursued in the name of “sovereignty” or “strategic autonomy” that threaten to restrict market access based on where a company’s headquarters is located rather than on legitimate national security reasons.
For example, the EU is still considering introducing sovereignty requirements for companies to qualify for the highest level of the Cybersecurity Certification Scheme for Cloud Services (EUCS), despite strong opposition – notably from European cloud users – that such non-technical requirements will reduce their choice to use the technologies they need. As a result, adopting a mechanism to harmonize cybersecurity requirements for cloud services across the EU continues to be delayed, undermining resilience and competitiveness in Europe.
In the same spirit, IBM continues to oppose “Buy America” U.S. procurement provisions that discriminate against our closest partners and allies and raise costs for the U.S. taxpayer.
Such discriminatory approaches should not happen between the EU and the United States. Governments can achieve strategic autonomy by working with trusted partners who share their values. Such an approach will make us stronger and more resilient against external shocks, not weaker.
Too much time and resources have been spent on trying to resolve trade irritants: rather than getting stuck on ongoing trade disputes and regulatory divergences, the EU and the United States should build on the initial successes of the TTC and focus efforts on common interests and where convergence is most likely.
Fast-paced technological advances require that our joint resources should prioritize building a transatlantic governance agenda for critical technologies, including AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors. For example:
To make the TTC more resilient against potential upcoming political changes, a nimbler structure with a refocused mission and fewer working groups would make it more agile and help it deliver on commitments. What’s more, the TTC should become a permanent structure that allows more formal and meaningful stakeholder input, for example:
Regardless of the outcome of the elections on both sides of the Atlantic this year, the EU and the United Sates should double down on efforts to reinforce the transatlantic relationship. Next week’s EU-U.S. TTC ministerial might be a make-or-break opportunity to firmly establish the Council as a meaningful forum for transatlantic collaboration. We hope both governments deliver strong outcomes. Policy leaders should not squander this moment.
-Amelie Coulet, Senior Manager, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs Europe