IBM Statement on European Commission Strategy on AI and Data

Today IBM welcomed several important announcements on AI and emerging technology from the European Commission, including:

A policy communication called “Shaping Europe’s Digital Future,” mapping out an approach to all digital policies in the Commission’s portfolio, and

A communication on a European strategy for data as well as a White Paper on Artificial Intelligence, which outlines the vision of the European Commission on how it can lead the global debate and ensure the best possible way to apply Artificial Intelligence capabilities to benefit European citizens and businesses.

While it is still early in the legislative process, IBM’s Vice President for Government & Regulatory Affairs Christopher Padilla welcomed these initiatives and issued the following statement:

“Europe has the opportunity to lead globally with a responsible, open and inclusive digital approach. Today’s announcements mark an important step towards seizing that opportunity. As an active contributor building technological capabilities in Europe, we strongly believe in these values and have lived by them for over 100 years, and we have been proud to work collaboratively with EU lawmakers along the way through avenues like the High-Level Expert Group on AI. Companies must earn trust by using data and new technologies responsibly. By focusing on precision regulation—applying different rules for different levels of risk—Europe can ensure its businesses and consumers have trust in technology.”